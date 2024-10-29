This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Barry Horne received hate mail from both Portsmouth and Southampton supporters following his controversial south-coast switch.

Yet the former Wales international is adamant the opportunity to return to the old First Division was too tempting to turn down.

In March 1989, the reigning The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season shocked fans by moving from Second Division Pompey to The Dell for a club record £700,000.

It was the first time any player had made the journey since the summer of 1946, when Bill Rochford and Bill Bushby left Fratton Park for their fierce neighbours.

Barry Horne scored for Pompey in their 2-0 victory at Southampton in January 1988. He controversially swapped clubs 14 months later. Picture: Colorsport/Shutterstock (3167082a) | Colorsport/Shutterstock

According to Horne in new book Played Up Pompey Four, his actions caused him to be hated by both sets of fans for a time.

But the 1995 FA Cup winner, who made 79 appearances and scored seven goals during almost two years with Pompey, has no regrets.

‘In truth, I never took on board that I was crossing the south-coast divide and joining Pompey’s fierce rivals. It was purely an opportunity to return to the First Division at the age of 26.

‘I was focused on my football career. I wasn’t going to stay at Pompey in the Second Division when I could more than double my wages and return to the First Division - and, should there be an adverse reaction, I’d do my best to win the fans over. As it was, initially I was hated by both sets of supporters and, when I look back, I understand.

‘I had scored against Southampton and it was in their supporters’ minds, they remembered that, while I was also an ex-Pompey footballer now playing for them.

‘I received hate mail from both sets of fans, addressed to me at The Dell; letters making it clear exactly what they thought of me. I just put them in the bin, not giving them any credence whatsoever.

‘I can understand Pompey fans hating me because they had given me the opportunity and I had won all the player of the year awards going, but I would argue that I repaid them by doing my best every single time I pulled on that shirt.

Barry Horne pictured with The News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season trophy for 1987-88. | None

‘What actually bothered me was the reaction from Southampton. “Hang on,” I thought. “I’m your record signing, give me a chance.” They took quite a lot of winning over. After a while, though, it became a non-thing.

‘When the late Chris Nicholl was manager I hardly missed a game and then when Ian Branfoot replaced him in June 1991 it all went wrong. I think I eventually became accepted and appreciated by the supporters, although not massively, I won’t ever say I was a fans’ favourite at Southampton because I was never going to be.

‘Nicholl was brave, very brave, in not only paying a club-record transfer fee for me, but also overseeing the first player to move directly from Pompey to Southampton in 43 years.’

Horne would go on to make 151 appearances and score 13 times during four years with Southampton.

Then, in the summer of 1992, he moved to boyhood club Everton, where he won the FA Cup in May 1995 against Manchester United at Wembley.

He later represented Birmingham, Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday, Kidderminster Harriers, Walsall and Belper Town.

Horne added: ‘I look back fondly on my time at Pompey because it established me in the top flight and I enjoyed every game with an amazing bunch of real characters.

‘I don't think I’ve ever been in a dressing room like that. Noel Blake, Kevin Dillon, Vince Hilaire, Paul Mariner, Alan Knight and the rest were all a bit bonkers. It was a big drinking squad and I could do that. The social scene at Ellie Jays and Martine’s was great.

‘Alan Ball and Pompey gave me the opportunity to begin what I managed to achieve in my career, it’s as simple as that - and I really, really appreciate it.’

Played Up Pompey Four is priced £18.99 and available from the Pompey Store and Waterstone’s in Portsmouth, Fareham, Chichester, Petersfield and Whiteley.

It can also be ordered online from Amazon. For player-autographed copies, signed by Jamal Lowe, Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman, John McLoughlin, Mark Chamberlain, Adam Webster, Danny Rose, Kit Symons and/or Richie Reynolds email [email protected]

Played Up Pompey (paperback) and Played Up Pompey Three are also still available - email [email protected]