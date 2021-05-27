1985-1987

Iconic classics - the greatest kits in Portsmouth's history

Pompey have worn some classic kits down the years.

By Jordan Cross
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 6:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th May 2021, 7:51 pm

Some have gone into the realms of legendary retro status – but is your all-time favourite make the cut of our gallery of the greatest kits worn by our heroes down the years? Let us know which ones you feel should feature if they didn’t!

1. Le Coq Sportif 1983-85

Hateley, Webb & Co wore the cockeril

2. Umbro 1985-87

A real classic worn by the Gremlins - and shout out to the white away shirt with blue sash which deserves standalone credit but no pics sadly!

3. Admiral 1987-89

Into the top flight - and later sponsored by South Coast Fiat

4. Asics 1993-95

The third and arguably best of the Goodmans era - worn by this very special partnership

