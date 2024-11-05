John Mousinho has shot down any suggestion that Pompey’s Championship trip to Plymouth is a derby fixture.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refusing to yield to a narrative that tonight’s game takes on extra significance because of both Portsmouth and Plymouth’s naval backgrounds, the Blues boss said he was treating the game at Home Park like any other.

Mousinho insisted everyone knows who Pompey’s main rival is. He also added tonight’s game has huge importance only because both teams find themselves in a scrap for survival at the bottom of the Championship table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent ahead of the match, and after opposite number Wayne Rooney referred to the fixture as a ‘derby’, the Blues head coach said: ‘I think we had one game in my first season here when we went away and played at Plymouth and it didn’t feel any different to any of the other games. So, yeah, it’s just another game for us.

‘I think, in terms of derbies, we know the one everyone wants here. If there’s ever a side that Portsmouth consider to be their rivals, then it’s not Plymouth - and that’s not to knock the importance of the game. It’s a massively important game for us, but that’s just the way it is.’

Bottom-placed Pompey trail 22nd-placed Plymouth by three points heading into tonight’s fixture. Victory against a Pilgrims side who have suffered three defeats in their past four outings would see the Blues leapfrog them in the standings.

A win of seven goals or more, though, is needed to move out of the relegation zone, with Luton currently 21st on 12 points ahead of their home game against Cardiff on Wednesday night.