'If they don't...' - The advice offered to Portsmouth as Blues enter defining period with fixtures against Millwall, Bristol City & Co
The former Wolves striker claims the Blues’ 10 next games - nine of which will be completed before the January transfer window opens - will go a long way to determining whether their second-tier stay will stretch beyond the current campaign.
The highest-placed team John Mousinho’s side will face in that period is Watford, who currently reside in sixth position. The rest are all mid-table sides or those currently embroiled in a battle to stay in the division - including Coventry who remain without a manager following their decision to part company with Mark Robins.
Second-from-bottom Pompey gave themselves a fighting chance of turning their season around with a morale-boosting victory against fellow strugglers Preston North End before the international break.
Goodman believes, though, further results and performances like that are needed if they are to stand a chance of retaining their Championship status.
He told Gambling Zone: ‘It was almost a must-win for Portsmouth against Preston and they delivered their win. In the first-half, they dominated and the players needed it more than anyone. Yes, they needed points to get within touching distance of teams above them but the players also needed it for their self-belief after a tough start.
‘They're now entering a period where, in my opinion, they won't be playing what I’d consider any of the Championship’s top teams across the next 10 games and it will be a defining period which needs to go well for them.
‘If they don't pick up a decent amount of points from that run, I will worry for them.’
Saturday’s victory over Preston provided a further boost as Colby Bishop made a surprise return from heart surgery to score the Blues’ third goal in the 3-1 win.
His presence in the Pompey forward line will certainly provide the cutting edge Mousinho’s side has been lacking in a lot of games this season.
According to Goodman, Bishop’s return cannot be under-estimated. He added: ‘Colby Bishop's return will be a huge boost and help when it comes to goal-scoring and creativity. It's gone from doom and gloom to looking a lot more positive.’
