Pompey fans have been having their say on news Jamal Lowe has reportedly asked to leave the Fratton Park

And it appears the majority of supporters who have contacted The News via our Facebook page believe he should be allowed to depart.

The Blues’ failed attempt at winning promotion to the Championship last season is seen as an understandable reason why the winger would want to leave.

Fans are also expressing an opinion that there’s no point in keeping a player if his heart is not in i, while the club stand to make a huge profit on the former Hampton & Richmond wide man.

Lowe has been linked with moves to Wigan, Millwall, Cardiff and Leeds during the current transfer window.

Here's a selection of the views shared with us at Portsmouth FC – The News...

Pompey winger Jamal Lowe

Andy McCallum: We thought we'd get promoted.... we choked really badly & didn't in the end... don't be surprised if players that are good enough for the Championship or Premiership want to leave!

Liam Ingram: You cannot blame him to be fair. He probably has had enough of the Jackett hoofball too.

Best of luck to him & hopefully we can use the money on the squad.

Dan Knight: If this is true let's just get a good deal for the club and move on... he would obviously be a miss but he is not irreplaceable.

Jyron Dallender: If he thinks he’s better than he already is then he’s deluded because he’s not gonna receive any better supporters in championship. Let him go, we’ll find someone, he’s not irreplaceable. Plus he was inconsistent towards the end of the season.

Marlon Neil: Took him from non league, get a good fee for him or don’t let him go, simple.

Players obviously want to play as high as they can, due to throwing away promotion we can’t offer that yet.

Onwards and upwards with players who want to play for this great club.

Pete Tiffin: Jamz has been superb for us. This was always going to be the case when bottled the league January & February coming back to bite.

Expecting a very different first 11 come August

Sean Edwards: He has been excellent but if he wants to go and cannot wait a season for Championship footy lets get some money in to build the squad.

Grant Hardy: If Millwall come back and offer £2.5 million plus Jed Wallace I’d take it all day long.

Wayne Outram: Not surprised at all, If his valuation is met let him go, there’s no point keeping a player that’s doesn’t want to be there.

Gaz Guinness: Thanks for the memories and good luck in the new venture... he got us out of jail a few times last season.. hopefully get a good price for him and invest wisely... PUP