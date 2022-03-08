'Good use of squad ... Perfect opportunity ... 'I’ll take that team' - How Portsmouth fans reacted to team news at Crewe
The Fratton faithful have voiced their opinions on Danny Cowley’s team news this evening.
The Blues head coach has made three changes for the trip to Crewe as Tyler Walker, Joe Morrell, and Ronan Curtis come in for Aiden O’Brien, Ryan Tunnicliffe, and Marcus Harness
Pompey are searching to extend their unbeaten run to seven games and close the gap to the play-offs to potentially four points
And here’s how supporters have reacted on Twitter.
@deanprobert89: Tyler Walker brace incoming
@ReeceW657: O’Brien rested for Ipswich, clever, up the blues
@pfcmccloud: WHERES AOB?
@pfcdave1898: Guessing O’Brien rested for Saturday but I’ll take that team
@deboJono: O’Brien is getting the Jacobs treatment i see
@JR_Pompey: O’Brien ran himself into the ground last 2 matches. Resting & rotating is key with our small squad. Don’t know why some people can’t see that.
@ryanhudson2009: Playing bottom of the table this is a perfect opportunity for Walker to prove himself whilst O’Brien gets himself a rest for Saturday
@Joey1989118: Good use of the squad. Hopefully walker can score tonight. Bloke needs confidence and time. Saving aob and tunni for Saturday is clever. Hopefully 3 points tonight!
