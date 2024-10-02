ITV's popular reality show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is due to return to our screens towards the end of 2024.

No broadcast date has been shared yet, but it almost always starts in the middle of November. It means we're only a month away from seeing celebrities, mainly known to a British audience, head to Australia, and do tasks such as dealing with spiders and snakes.

I'm A Celeb isn't everyone's cup of tea, but this winter, there's a possibility that a whole host of football fans will be tuning in. Former Sunderland and Wolves boss Mick McCarthy is rumoured to be appearing on the show. According to independent Ipswich Town website TWTD, McCarthy is being lined-up to appear on the programme.

The 65-year-old has been out of work since April 2023, after leaving Blackpool. A managerial career that has spanned 31-years might be put on hold though as excitement builds to see if McCarthy appears on the programme.

Should McCarthy enter the jungle, it will be interesting to see how he fares. Former Pompey boss Harry Redknapp entered the jungle in 2018, and became the first football personality to be crowned the king or queen.

Redknapp shared the jugle with Anne Hegerty, a star from The Chase, as well as Noel Edmonds, and Eastenders actress Rita Simons who played Roxy Mitchell. It was Emily Atack, most known for being Charlotte in the hit E4 series The Inbetweeners that Redknapp beat to the top prize with Doctor Who actor John Barrowman finishing third.

No footballers appeared on the 2023 edition with Tony Bellew, and Nigel Farage instead featuring on there instead. It's expected that there will be no politicians on the upcoming series. Here, The News looks through how all former footballers fared on the show, including some players who turned out for Spurs, West Ham, Newcastle United, and Chelsea.

1 . Jimmy Bullard, Eliminated 1st A larger than life personality on I'm a Celeb, Jimmy Bullard bantered his way into trouble and went home first in 2014. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Neil 'Razor' Ruddock, Eliminated 3rd I'm a Celeb was one of Neil 'Razor' Ruddock's first reality TV forays but didn't last too long despite being an early favourite to win. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Rodney Marsh, Eliminated 5th It was a respectable shift from the former Man City and QPR star in 2007 in a cast alongside Katie Hopkins and Janice Dickinson. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales