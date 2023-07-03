And the incomparable Kev McCormack is adamant he has absolutely no plans to walk away.

In May 1999, long-serving kitman Gordon Neave bid farewell to the Blues, marked by a testimonial against West Ham attended by 4,285.

His replacement was identified by boss Alan Ball, who appointed a Welshman serving as a doorman outside the Chimes Bar on match-days.

McCormack, a former Commonwealth Games boxer, would subsequently establish himself as a popular figure among Pompey fans, managers and players alike.

And the 2023-24 campaign represents his 25th campaign working in the Blues backroom.

The 56-year-old told The News: ‘It feels like I started yesterday, time just flies, but I’m not stopping yet.

‘While I’m still enjoying – and I really am – I’ll keep going for as long as this old body allows me.

Kev McCormack is celebrating 25 years at Fratton Park. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-5648)

‘When Bally gave me the job all those years ago, I never thought I would still be here now, but here I am. We’ve had some ups and downs but, all-in-all, it has generally been great.

‘Gordon Neave told me when I started “You’ll fall in love with this place”. I said “No I won’t”. Well, you do, it has been a big part of my life.

‘Apart from winning the FA Cup, getting to the 2010 FA Cup final and competing in Europe, my favourite part of the job has been meeting so many good people that became friends.

‘People like Robbie Prosinecki and David James, even players that aren’t well-known, I’ve met so many good lads over the years and hopefully I have served them well and looked after them while at Fratton Park.’

Kev McCormack celebrates with the Checkatrade Trophy in March 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

It was a move initiated by the Welshman, who wanted to spend more time with wife Sarah after she was diagnosed with cancer.

But he’s still around – as those at the training ground will testify.

McCormack added: ‘With my lovely wife going through what she did, taking a step back has helped.

A former Commonwealth Games boxer for Wales, Kev McCormack is celebrating 25 years at Fratton Park. Picture: Malcolm Wells