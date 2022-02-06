It comes after the Blues were backed by 1,754 fans at the KASSAM stadium, despite the club’s recent on-field woes.

Going into yesterday’s match, the Fratton side had failed to register a league win in 2022, and had shipped five goals in their previous four outings.

And although the poor run ultimately continued against U’s the Fratton chief couldn’t hide his pride for his players – and the supporters who made the journey up the A34 at full-time.

Cowley’s side battled valiantly in the face of adversity for over 90 minutes after Joe Morrell had been controversially sent off in the 16th minute.

However, the visitors’ mentality didn’t crumble as they turned the game on its head to lead, thanks to Michael Jacobs’ and Ronan Curtis’ strikes.

But for all the players’ efforts, victory evaded them as two late strikes broke the hearts of all of those affiliated with the club.

And Cowley apologised to those in attendance for unfortunately failing to get the result over the line.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley believes the Fratton faithful’s devoted support deserved more than defeat at Oxford United, yesterday. Picture: Jason Brown

He told The News: ‘I go away proud of the players and the supporters. I thought they were, well, “wow”. I know there’s been a bit of criticism lately and you accept and understand that, but they love this club. They were right behind us today, good on them.

‘They’re pretty straightforward aren’t they, the Pompey supporters? They want to see fight, heart, determination and courage. And I think the players showed all those qualities today and I’m just sorry we couldn’t get the result the players’ effort and our supporters (deserved). They were just magnificent.’

Pompey have the chance to bounce back from the defeat to Karl Robinson’s side with Burton Albion travelling to Fratton Park on Tuesday.

And despite sitting closer to the relegation zone than the top-six, the Blues may need to claim three points for the first time this year to kick start their play-off push.