In-form Joe Morrell is adamant the best is still to come from him. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Wales international has been an impressive midfield presence of late, coinciding with Danny Cowley’s introduction of a back three.

Certainly the 24-year-old is rapidly beginning to demonstrate his international quality following a slow start to his Fratton Park career.

Following his August arrival from Luton, Morrell failed to ignite during his opening four outings before dropped to the bench.

However, he approaches Saturday’s trip to Rotherham on the back of some sparkling performances in his last four appearances.

Morrell told The News: ‘I feel my form is probably a combination of me being fitter and sharper, and having those games. That has probably coincided with us changing formation.

‘I don't ever want to be that player who says that it’s going to take time. For me, that is hard to accept.

‘I want everything and I want it yesterday, I want to be the best player on the pitch every week and do the best I can every week.

‘The gaffer and the coaching staff probably knew that it was going to take a little longer than that, but I am always quite hard on myself and always quite demanding.

‘Once you’ve got your head around the fact that you are going to need 2-3 games to get up to speed, which I did in the end, I think you are better for it.

‘But I’m not content with what I have done so far. I’ve probably played a bit better recently, but I am still looking for me, still looking to improve.’

Morrell featured as a regular for Wales in last summer’s Euro 2020, thereby impacting on his pre-season with Luton.

Then followed a move to Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee – and the inevitable settling in period which affects plenty of players.

He added: ‘I didn’t have a lot of pre-season, I was late back because obviously I played in the summer (for Wales), and picked up Covid in pre-season.

‘It was a combination of everything and I’m a player that even once I’ve had a full pre-season always takes 2-3 games into the campaign to feel ready, feel fit, and feel robust.

‘I think it was always going to take time because I didn’t have that pre-season.’

