Now the Ryan Tunnicliffe from six months ago has re-emerged – and is ready to drive the Blues’ late-season play-off charge.

With a goal and four assists in his opening three League One matches, it was a sizzling Fratton Park introduction.

However, a slight dip in form followed by long-term hamstring injury meant the former Manchester United man dipped out of view.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet on Saturday, in his third start back, Tunnicliffe claimed two assists and scored Pompey’s fourth in their 4-0 victory over Accrington.

He’s back.

Tunnicliffe told The News: ‘Saturday felt good, I felt in control, I feel like I’m back to the fitness levels I need to be able to play in this position, box-to-box and getting in behind.

‘When I arrived at Pompey, I started well with the goal and the assists, we were playing well as a team.

Ryan Tunnicliffe is convinced he is back to his early-season form following a man-of-the-match display against Accrington. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

‘Then we had that bad run where we didn’t win for eight games, it’s hard when everyone is down and the confidence is low. Then I got injured.

‘I’m physical, a power athlete, and when you get hamstring injuries they tend to go quite bad, but it is what it is, it’s part of football, it’s injuries, everyone gets them, everyone will get them in the future.

‘But it really made me realise what I was missing playing for this great club, seeing the boys at Fratton Park. the ground filled up every week, it got my hunger back to return fit as quickly as I possibly could.

‘I've now had a couple of 90 minutes under my belt and am back to what I need to be. The performance was there on Saturday – and I’m sure the fans have missed what I can bring to the game.

‘I was rested for Oxford in the week, the gaffer doesn’t want to overload me because I’ve been out for three months.

‘But even for my comeback against Shrewsbury, I was full of energy, I played 90 minutes and was quite comfortable, even if it was against 10 men.

‘I believe in my fitness, I believe in the work I put in, I am confident I can easily do 90 minutes as a box-to-box player.’

Such is Cowley’s faith in a fit-again Tunnicliffe’s fitness, the former Luton man played the entire 90 minutes against Accrington.

Considering that required seeing out the final 69 minutes with 10 men, it says plenty about the midfielder’s current energy levels.

Tunnicliffe added: ‘When you go 10 men down so early on, certain characters arise.

‘I believe that includes me, I like to be a leader, I’m one of the older lads. I’ve played at higher levels and lead by example, the only way I know how to do that is work hard.

‘If you are not playing great then run your socks off.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron