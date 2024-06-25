Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘reset’ Gavin Whyte is over his personal problems and ready to fire for Pompey.

That’s the verdict of John Mousinho, who believes a close season spent back in Belfast has enabled the winger to resolve his family issues.

The Northern Ireland international endured a difficult maiden season at Fratton Park both on and off the pitch, despite finishing up as a League One title winner.

Whyte largely struggled for form amid the backdrop of his young family returning to Belfast for the birth of his second child, Teddy - and remaining there.

It left the 28-year-old living on his own in Emsworth without his loved ones around him as he attempted to settle into life on the south-coast.

Gavin Whyte is now 'in a good place' according to John Mousinho following family issues which impacted his Pompey form. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

But Mousinho, who was a team-mate of Whyte at Oxford, is convinced the summer break has benefitted the Irishman.

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘Gavin was a really important part of that side early in the season. He came out for personal reasons and couldn't quite get going again, but he’s now in a good place.

‘Maybe at the start of the year we were looking at him playing 46 games and getting the goals and assists. He didn’t quite manage that, but played a huge role in the early part and towards the back end coming back into it.

‘Obviously we don’t sign players just to make one contribution in a season, but what he did against Peterborough, coming on and affecting such an important game cannot be forgotten.

‘I thought Gavin was really, really sharp when he came off the bench a few times. The Bolton game at home (December 2023), he assisted for Kusini Yengi’s goal.

‘It’s just about resetting. There were a couple of personal issues he was dealing with last year, particularly with his new-born, so a couple of things we had to be sensitive around.

‘Once you have that period of adjustment and the full year, you figure out what you are doing and how you’re going to live your life.

‘Some of the issues he had with the family last year probably took everybody a bit by surprise - and that does happen in football.

‘For Gavin, having that time off in the off-season to sort all those things out means we are hopefully going to see an improvement in him as we go forward.

‘It’s about him coming back pre-season and making sure he hits the ground running and proving himself. I have every confidence we are going to see that.’

Whyte made 33 appearances last season, scoring once, while also started the title-winning match against Barnsley.

However, he missed the final two fixtures through illness and was also noticeably absent from victory celebrations on Southsea Common.

Mousinho added: ‘I am starting to go back through the games from last season and had forgotten what sort of impact he’d had at the start of the season.

‘Gavin was part of the side which went unbeaten for that early part of the campaign. He played well against Peterborough, Derby and Barnsley - and in different positions.