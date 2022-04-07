The 22-year-old has been magnificent since his January arrival from Blackburn, emerging alongside Gavin Bazunu as Pompey’s best loan recruits this term.

Demonstrating his flexibility in a variety of defensive roles, the former Burton loanee has so far amassed 15 appearances and scored once for the Blues.

It is clear Cowley wishes to continue working with Carter after the expiry of his loan at the season’s end.

Realistically that will be tough, with the Blues head coach himself admitting the youngster has Championship potential.

Nonetheless, Pompey remain keen on a player who signed a fresh three-year deal at Ewood Park in August.

Cowley told The News: ‘We hope we can have Hayden back next season, in any capacity we’d love to have him.

‘He's exactly the type of young player that we should be focused on trying to sign – whether that is realistic, that is for others to decide.

Hayden Carter has shone at Fratton Park during his loan from Blackburn. Picture: Philip Bryan/ProSportsImages

‘Hayden was good against Bolton, he had a really consistent performance.

‘He can play right of the three, right-back, centre-half – and he can play in all these positions because he’s a good player.

‘For us, he has been a pleasure to work with, he’s a great kid with an excellent attitude and a fantastic work ethic. He has a real humility and wants to keep on improving and getting better.

‘Every young player gets better with games and that’s why Blackburn trusted us with him, I have a good relationship with Mark Venus and Tony Mowbray.

‘Hayden has just got to keep focused, keep working and keep trying to develop and improve. He can be a Championship player for sure.’

His accidental clip of the heels of substitute Elias Kachunga earned a penalty which was subsequently converted by Kieran Sadlier with 14 minutes remaining.

That represented the leveller for the hosts, depriving Pompey of the victory required to maintain an unlikely play-off pursuit.

Cowley added: ‘The referee (Marc Edwards) refereed fine, but there were probably four key moments that just went against us – and I am not saying they were 100 per cent one way or 100 per cent the other.

‘In the second half, there was the penalty decision. We coached Elias Kachunga at Huddersfield and, as he came off the pitch, he apologised to Nicky.

‘So he bought it. You only have to look at how he falls to see it was an unnatural way of falling, so he bought it.