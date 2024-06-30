Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s Academy skipper has a new home - and he’s been backed to bounce back up the leagues following his Fratton Park heartache.

He was among all 10 second-year scholars let go by Pompey, representing a bleak season for the youth-team production line.

However, the promising central defender has now been snapped up by Baffins Milton Rovers boss Danny Thompson, following three successful loan spells last term.

Jack Fox has found a new club following his heartbreaking Pompey departure. | None

Having also joined Eastleigh’s Elite Development Squad at under-19s level, Fox will operate on a dual-registration to enable him to feature for both - while Portchester were also interested.

And Thompson is convinced the 18-year-old from Gosport can flourish and begin the assent once more.

The Baffins manager told The News: ‘Jack really enjoyed his time with us and is a bit down in the dumps at the minute after leaving Pompey, but we’ve managed to get him back as a dual-signing.

‘He’s still young enough, so if he can get his head down and knuckle down, not letting the disappointment get to him too much, then maybe he can get an opportunity elsewhere.

‘Coming out of Academy football into men’s football can be a bit daunting at times, especially the physicality of it, but he adapted well last season, played at 100 per cent and didn’t look out of place.

‘Jack’s not the biggest, but he’s quick, he’s brave, and good on the ball. What I really like about him is that composure, he’s not one of these defenders who, as soon as they’re in possession, look to bang it long, he likes to play.

‘He has a good footballing brain for a young lad, having been in and around a professional set-up for a long time, and brings that intelligence and calmness to the team.

‘Jack’s a great lad on and off the pitch with a tremendous attitude. I’m more than sure he will go onto bigger and better things in due course, so if we can help him along the way then we’ve done our job.’

Fox’s Pompey Academy commitments meant he was restricted to one-month loan spells at a time with Baffins last term.

And during those periods, his versatility also impressed Thompson.

He added: ‘We played a back three last season, so he was often on the right side of that three.