It would be a Pompey comeback to match that of one of his main threats for a place in Kenny Jackett’s starting XI.

But could Louis Dennis be about to mount an unlikely resurrection of his Fratton Park career?

In fact, resurrection is overstating the situation for a player whose failed to see his stay at PO4 get off the ground at all.

This pre-season, however, may be about to present a chance for the 26-year-old to turn his Blues fortunes around.

All the noise surrounding the first-team set-up has suggested Dennis has been the one turning it on in training since the players’ return from the summer break.

That’s now been publicly backed up by Jackett stating the attacking talent has caught his eye going into the first warm-up against Irish outfit UCD tonight.

Pompey's Louis Dennis. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Pompey manager, of course, has very publicly confirmed he is on the lookout for a ‘number 10’ as he puts the finishing touches to his squad for next season’s promotion bid.

After adding he is now working on a ‘one-in, one-out’ recruitment policy it left the scenario looking pretty bleak for the arrival from Bromley last summer.

It didn’t take a lot of joining the dots to leave the man who’s vying for a starting spot along with Gareth Evans and Brett Pitman as the player closest to the exit door.

Dennis himself could feel justified in seeking a new challenge with League Two new boys Leyton Orient mooted as potential suitors and enquiries for his services received. The pacy talent was given just 31 minutes of league action last season, after all.

It was the Checkatrade Trophy which gave the player a platform to impress - one he took until being dealt the heavy blow of being overlooked for the business end of the competition and final victory over Sunderland.

Few would bet against Dennis being on his way, but the suggestion is serious consideration is now being given to him being involved next term if his current levels are maintained and improved on in the coming weeks.

The Dagenham & Redbridge trainee need only look across the dressing room for inspiration for recent Pompey comebacks from the brink.

Just five months ago, Brett Pitman was very publicly criticised by his manager for his performance levels as he wielded the axe on his skipper.

It was the kind of situation players rarely come back from as Pitman went nine games without a full appearance and his days as a starter looked numbered.

Yet, the marksman came out of the cold to begin 10 games on the spin and bag six goals on a winning charge which came up just short of earning automatic promotion and delivered a Wembley victory.

We now wait to see if Dennis is capable of defying the odds in similar fashion.