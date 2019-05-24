Have your say

Jamal Lowe believes he could have done more to help deliver promotion to Pompey.

The Blues winger admitted he felt he should've produced more to aid the Blues' bid to reach the Championship.

That's despite some outstanding form which has seen Lowe's stock grow and sides clamouring for his signature this summer.

The 24-year-old completed the season as Pompey's top scorer, bagging 17 strikes as his side finished in the play-offs.

Lowe's return was supplemented by eight assists, meaning he was involved in nearly a quarter of the goals his team scored in all competitions.

Unsurprisingly, that has seen a number of clubs from the Championship keen on landing the former Hampton & Richmond man

Pompey winger Jamal Lowe Picture: Joe Pepler

Wigan, Leeds and Cardiff are the latest sides to be mentioned with the in-demand talent, who has a year remaining on his existing deal with a club option to extend the agreement for another year.

Despite catching the eye and seeing his stock grow, Lowe is his own harshest critic when it comes to reflecting on his efforts.

SEE ALSO: Jackett planning to freshen up Portsmouth front line during summer transfer window

Despite some satisfaction, he felt he was capable of producing a better return for Kenny Jackett's side.

Lowe said: 'Me personally, I guess it is a season to be proud of.

'But I do honestly think I could’ve done more, but that's just how I am.

'I felt I could’ve done more last season and I felt the same this season.

'But that’s what the next season is for - to try to better the last one.

'That’s what I did this season, so I guess that’s something I can be happy with.'

Lowe's place as a key member of Jackett's side is reflected in the 55 Pompey appearances he made this season.

SEE ALSO: Ten players already linked with moves to Portsmouth this summer

He was one of six players to register over 50 appearances with Matt Clarke making a total of 60 outings.

Lee Brown, Gareth Evans, Craig MacGillivray and Tom Naylor were the other players, underlining the amount of football the squad faced.

Fatigue has been forwarded as a factor in how the team trailed off in their bid to go up, but it's a viewpoint Lowe refuses to stand by.

He added: 'We’ve got some of the highest amount of appearances in England. Full stop.

'That’s what happens when you play in a lot of cup competitions.

'We had a nice FA Cup run with some replays and won the Checkatrade. It is was it is.

'We’ve got a big squad so I’m not going to blame it on that.

'It could be a factor because it’s only science that if you play 20 more games than some sides they may have an advantage.

'But we’re not going to put it down to that. We just have to go again.'