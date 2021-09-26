In-form ex-Norwich City, Lincoln City and Rotherham United defender’s reaction to reaching Portsmouth landmark against Charlton Athletic.

Sean Raggett made his 100th Pompey appearance at Charlton.

The defender, who has arguably been the Blues’ standout player so far this season, hit the landmark in yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic.

Raggett has done so in a little over two seasons, in a testament to his conditioning and robust strength.

It’s been far from plain sailing since arriving on loan from Norwich City at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old has had his critics in that time, but has responded in the best possible nature by delivering on the pitch.

And there’s little doubt he’s now a central figure in Danny Cowley’s plans and the figurehead of the Blues boss’ defence.

Raggett today took to Instagram to react to making his 100th appearance under a picture of him in action at Charlton yesterday.

He simply said: ‘Proud to make 100 appearances for Pompey.’

There was plenty of love for Raggett hitting the landmark with Haji Mnoga and Clark Robertson sending their congratulations along with the likes of former team-mates Tom Naylor and Harry Kavanagh.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.