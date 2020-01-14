IN PICTURES: Portsmouth unveil plans for redeveloped Fratton Park Pompey have finally unveiled their blueprint for the Milton End of Fratton Park. Check out what these plans entail thanks to these artist’s impression of the proposed work. 1. Milton End exterior view Fratton Park regeneration plans Credit: Portsmouth FC Portsmouth Football Club Buy a Photo 2. Pitchside view Fratton Park regeneration plans Credit: Portsmouth FC Portsmouth Football Club Buy a Photo 3. Milton End north-east corner Fratton Park regeneration plans Credit: Portsmouth FC Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. South east corner Fratton Park regeneration plans Credit: Portsmouth FC Portsmouth Football Club Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2