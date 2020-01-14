14/1/20 ''Fratton Park Proposed (Milton End) Redevelopment''Portsmouth Football Club announce that it will submit a planning application for consideration to commence phase one of the proposed redevelopment of Fratton Park''Pictured: MILTON STAND - NORTH EAST CONCOURSE

IN PICTURES: Portsmouth unveil plans for redeveloped Fratton Park

Pompey have finally unveiled their blueprint for the Milton End of Fratton Park.

Check out what these plans entail thanks to these artist’s impression of the proposed work.

Fratton Park regeneration plans Credit: Portsmouth FC

1. Milton End exterior view

Fratton Park regeneration plans Credit: Portsmouth FC
Fratton Park regeneration plans Credit: Portsmouth FC

2. Pitchside view

Fratton Park regeneration plans Credit: Portsmouth FC
Fratton Park regeneration plans Credit: Portsmouth FC

3. Milton End north-east corner

Fratton Park regeneration plans Credit: Portsmouth FC
Fratton Park regeneration plans Credit: Portsmouth FC

4. South east corner

Fratton Park regeneration plans Credit: Portsmouth FC
