'In the past we've folded': Portsmouth defender's stark warning after first league loss at Ipswich Town

The Blues defender admitted his side’s response to a negative result has been a factor in failure to deliver promotion in his time at Fratton Park.

And avoiding a repeat of that happening is now imperative after a maiden League One reverse at Ipswich Town.

Raggett pointed to a run of one league win in 11 last season and the Blues losing their way after topping the League One table at Christmas in the 2018-19 campaign, as examples of what needs to be avoided.

Sean Raggett at Ipswich

He said: ‘In my experience we’ve been on good runs in my time here, then when we’ve lost a game we’ve folded a little and then not picked up many wins.

‘We’ve actually done that a few times since we’ve been here.

‘So it’s important we analyse the game and where it went wrong - then put it to bed and get on a new run.

‘There was the 2018-19 season when we were top at Christmas. Even last year we had a good spell and then had a 11-game stretch.

‘We did that a couple of times that season.

‘I think we’ve got a real good group of characters in this squad now and I don’t think we will let that happen.’

Raggett has taken confidence - and a conviction Pompey can avoid a defeat becoming a negative run - from the men he sees alongside him in the dressing room.

He added: ‘I think me and the rest of the boys have never shied away from it: if you are at Portsmouth in League One you should be expecting to get promoted.

‘There’s no hiding away from that fact.

‘People can talk about budgets and all the rest of it, but we’re Portsmouth in League One so we expect to get promoted for sure.

‘This is the best squad we’ve had since I’ve been here. Not only that, but it’s a strong group of characters as well.

‘I’m sure the fans can see we have a team full of leaders out there mixed with some youth as well.

