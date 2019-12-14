Ronan Curtis gave the visitors a 35th-minute lead, but their advantage didn’t last long. An Ellis Harrison own goal restored parity before the break. Then the hosts scored three times in 14 second-half minutes through Dion Clarke (62) and Colby Bishop (69 and 76) to run out worthy winners.

1. Craig MacGillivray Left exposed too often - 5 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. James Bolton Forgettable return to the side - 4 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Tom Naylor Positional switch failed - 4 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Sean Raggett Pick of the defence, not saying a lot - 5 Getty Images JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more