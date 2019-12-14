'Influenced nothing... forgettable return to side' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings following 4-1 loss at Accrington
Check out The News’ Pompey match ratings from the 4-1 defeat at the hands of Accrington – if you dare!
Ronan Curtis gave the visitors a 35th-minute lead, but their advantage didn’t last long. An Ellis Harrison own goal restored parity before the break. Then the hosts scored three times in 14 second-half minutes through Dion Clarke (62) and Colby Bishop (69 and 76) to run out worthy winners.