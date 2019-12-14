Ronan Curtis of Portsmouth looks dejected after his side concede their fourth goal to make the score 4-1 during the Sky Bet League One match between Accrington Stanley and Portsmouth at Crown Ground on December 14th 2019 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

'Influenced nothing... forgettable return to side' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings following 4-1 loss at Accrington

Check out The News’ Pompey match ratings from the 4-1 defeat at the hands of Accrington – if you dare!

Ronan Curtis gave the visitors a 35th-minute lead, but their advantage didn’t last long. An Ellis Harrison own goal restored parity before the break. Then the hosts scored three times in 14 second-half minutes through Dion Clarke (62) and Colby Bishop (69 and 76) to run out worthy winners.

Left exposed too often - 5

1. Craig MacGillivray

Left exposed too often - 5
Forgettable return to the side - 4

2. James Bolton

Forgettable return to the side - 4
Positional switch failed - 4

3. Tom Naylor

Positional switch failed - 4
Pick of the defence, not saying a lot - 5

4. Sean Raggett

Pick of the defence, not saying a lot - 5
