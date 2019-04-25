Have your say

Omar Bogle could still have a part to play in Pompey’s promotion push.

On Monday it was feared the striker would miss the rest of the season because of swelling on his knee and ankle.

Omar Bogle Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

He was forced to sit out the Fratton Park victory over Coventry after picking up the injury in the win at Burton on Good Friday.

But manager Kenny Jackett has revealed the on-loan Cardiff front man has responded well to treatment.

And he holds hope the striker, who has scored four goals in 12 appearances, could be back as early as next week after ditching the crutches he initially required.

Jacke said: (Bogle’s injury) is improving and improving quickly.

‘He obviously won’t be fit for Saturday.

‘We will see if he can make next week.

‘Time is possibly against him but the early signs of the injury are better and are good, which is great for us.

‘He has just moved off the crutches now. He is at Portsmouth having his rehab.’