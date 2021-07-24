Danny Cowley's Pompey are today handed their latest pre-season test with a trip to Luton. Picture: Paul Collins

Manchester City’s Bazunu has been sidelined with a quad injury, while Jacobs has been missing since April with knee ligament damage.

However, both come into Danny Cowley’s squad for this afternoon’s friendly at Luton although are among the substitutes.

Pompey are unchanged from the side which started Tuesday’s 3-3 draw at Bristol City.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Brown has recovered from the knock to the left knee which forced him off early on against the Championship side.

His replacement in that match, Brandon Mason, a triallist from Coventry, is among the substitutes at Kenilworth Road.

Other triallists in Danny Cowley’s squad are Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Sean Goss.

However, there is no sign of Jay Mingi, who has been involved in previous friendlies this summer.

Paul Downing and Liam Vincent remain out with injury.

Pompey: Bass, Freeman, Raggett, Robertson, Brown, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Curtis, Ahadme, Marquis.

Subs: Bazunu, Johnson, Mnoga, Jacobs, Hackett-Fairchild, Reid, Harrison, Goss, Dixon-Bonner, Mason.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.