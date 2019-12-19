Pompey defender Lee Brown will be out until February after he had surgery on a troublesome Achilles problem.

And that means Blues boss Kenny Jackett will target a left-back player in the January transfer window, with his current options limited in that department.

Brown missed Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Accrington with the injury.

And with Brandon Haunstrup also going under the knife last week on a knee problem, Anton Walkes filled the void on the left-hand side of defence.

However, the right-back is not a natrual fit in that position – meaning Pompey will need to change their transfer strategy for January, with a left-back a priority.

The Blues do have Joe Hancott on their books – a player who made two Leasing.com Trophy appearances this season.

Hancott is also the youngest first-team debutant in Blues post-war history.

But the academy ace sustained ACL damage to his right knee in training in October.

Jackett said: 'Lee’s had an operation on his Achilles and we hope that it will be a successful one.

'We think with both him and Brandon, it’ll be at some point in February when they’ll both be available again.

'The balance of left-footers in the squad – and left-backs in particular – is something we’ll need to address.'