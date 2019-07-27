Have your say

James Bolton and Oli Hawkins make their injury comebacks in today’s trip to Crawley.

Bolton (groin) has featured just once in pre-season, while Hawkins (back) has still to be given an outing.

Yet the duo have been named on the bench at League Two Crawley for the latest pre-season fixture.

They join Jamal Lowe and Brett Pitman among the nine substitutes at Broadfield Stadium.

Kenny Jackett names Gareth Evans in the number 10 role, with Marcus Harness operating on the right of the attacking three.

Meanwhile, with Sean Raggett absent having received stitches in an elbow wound, Paul Downing and Christian Burgess form the centre of defence.

That means Tom Naylor partners Ross McCrorie in the two holding midfield roles.

Elsewhere, Bryn Morris and Ryan Williams remain sidelined through injury.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Downing, Burgess, Brown, McCrorie, Naylor, Harness, Evans, Curtis, Harrison.

Subs: Bass, Bolton, Cannon, Close, Haunstrup, Lowe, Pitman, Dennis, Hawkins.