Injured Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis a Republic of Ireland doubt for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Ronan Curtis is a doubt for Republic of Ireland duty after damaging his hamstring.

The winger was absent from today’s 2-1 victory at Doncaster, an outcome which represented Pompey’s first League One away win this season.

Substitute Ellis Harrison headed home the winner in stoppage time to earn something of a smash and grab for the Blues.

Earlier, Gareth Evans’ opener was cancelled out by Reece James’ leveller eight minutes from time.

Curtis watched from the Keepmoat Stadium stands, having this morning failed a fitness test of a hamstring he injured in training yesterday.

He is scheduled to meet up with the Republic of Ireland tomorrow morning for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.

Ronan Curtis is a doubt for the Republic of Ireland following a hamstring injury. Picture: Joe Pepler

However, Jackett revealed Curtis is now likely to be assessed by Pompey over the next few days, putting his involvement in doubt.

He said: ‘Ronan has a tight hamstring and just felt that in training.

‘We gave him a fitness test and assessed him this morning, but couldn't take that risk, unfortunately.

‘I don’t know the full extent, to be honest with you, it isn't a big one, it’s a minor one, we will speak to the Irish FA and see what they want to do and hopefully it’s not too bad.

‘It seems quite a minor one, but when you are feeling your hamstring on the Saturday morning after pulling out of training, it was the right decision to leave him out.

‘For us, we will assess him, see how it settles down, it’s not anything major, but whether it keeps him out next week or not I don’t know yet.

‘He is meant to link up with Ireland tomorrow, he is maybe a doubt, we need to see how it is tomorrow morning and Monday morning.’