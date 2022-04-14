He’s also had a pop at the EFL for the quick turnaround between games, with Pompey back in action less than 72 hours after their win against Rotherham.

All three players had to be withdrawn early from that Millers match after picking up injuries in the 3-0 triumph at Fratton Park.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Cowley claimed it was unlikely any would feature against the Imps.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, with the match now on the horizon, he admitted there was a chance of the trio being involved.

Jacobs was the first to be withdrawn against the Millers after he picked up a hamstring problem.

He was then followed by Thompson and Harness, who suffered hand and knee injuries respectively.

Cowley said he would leave it until the last minute before making a call on the trio’s involvement.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley Picture: Robin Jones

‘We're doing all we can to try to help them recover,’ he said.

‘We've still got 24 hours to kick-off and, ultimately, time will tell.

'For us, we have out fingers crossed.

‘Like I said, we're doing all we can because, obviously, they are three important players for us.

‘We'll hold selection back.’

Pompey’s home game against Lincoln will be their fourth in 11 days after an enforced 17-day break in their schedule.

They follow up that fixture with a trip to Morecambe on Monday, before playing their three remaining League One games before the end of the month.

And with the Blues already without Reeco Hackett, Kieron Freeman and Denver Hume, Cowley believes the EFL should do better his protect players – rather than put him in a position where he has to take chances with his squad’s fitness.

He added: 'It's a huge challenge for us to play Tuesday and then Friday, particularly after playing Tuesday-Saturday the week before.

‘But this is what the league have decided.

You know, you look at other teams in the division who have played on Tuesday and don't play until Saturday (Wigan and Rotherham).