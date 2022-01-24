Injury update as Millwall man hobbles out of Stadium of Light after Portsmouth's defeat at Sunderland
Mahlon Romeo has allayed injury fears in the wake of the Sunderland defeat.
The Pompey defender limped out of the Stadium of Light, after Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 reverse for his side.
Romeo picked up the impact issue after a forceful first-half tackle on Black Cats wing-back Dennis Cirkin.
The 26-year-old was moving with difficulty after the game, but was adamant he won’t be adding his name to an injury list which saw Ryan Tunnicliffe join Jayden Reid and Liam Vincent this week.
Romeo said: ‘It was a little bump, a little work hazard.
‘It’s nothing major - nothing that’s going to keep me out. I’ll be back and ready for the next game, no problem.’
Saturday’s defeat saw Pompey drop to 10th in the League One table - and the gap to the play-offs extended to eight points
The goal blank was the team’s fourth in the past six league outings - with just the single success arriving in that time.
New boy Tyler Walker made his second start since joining from Coventry City on loan for the rest of the season.
The 25-year-old will carry much of the weight of expectation for improving his team’s fortunes in front of goal - and has spoken of being comfortable shouldering those demands.
And Romeo feels his new team-mate has the quality to hit the goal trail as his fitness gets up to speed at his new club.
He said: ‘Tyler has come in - he’s an exciting player.
‘I think he’s had his grace period now.
‘It’s his second game he’s played, once he gets going I think he’ll be flying.
‘I think he’s ready to show what he can do.’
