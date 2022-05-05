Inside the California estate Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner’s selling for a jaw-dropping record $225m

The 16-bedroom five acre beachside estate in Malibu, California has been listed for the huge figure – which would be a record for the state.

Thanks to the photography of Anthony Barcelo, we have been given a taste of what it would be like to live in its luxurious confines which boats a house accessible only by cliffside lift and a cinema accessed through underground tunnel.

Designed by Robert A.M Stern, the estate has 16 bedrooms, 28 bathroom across 25,000 square feet, with Eisner involved in the creative process.

Look at Mr Barcelo’s pictures to view the Mediterranean-inspired wonder.

1. Michael Eisner's Malibu estate is for sale for a jaw-dropping record $225m. The estate was designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern. Pic credit: Anthony Barcelo Photo: Pic credit: Anthony Barcelo Photo Sales

2. Michael Eisner's Malibu estate is for sale for a jaw-dropping record $225m. A cabana sits directly on the beach and a house is only accessible by cliffside lift. Pic credit: Anthony Barcelo Photo: Pic credit: Anthony Barcelo Photo Sales

3. Michael Eisner's Malibu estate is for sale for a jaw-dropping record $225m. The property boats a cinema accessed by underground tunnel. Pic credit: Anthony Barcelo Photo: Pic credit: Anthony Barcelo Photo Sales

4. Michael Eisner's Malibu estate is for sale for a jaw-dropping record $225m. The property is spread across five acres with the land acquired over three decades. Pic credit: Anthony Barcelo Photo: Pic credit: Anthony Barcelo Photo Sales