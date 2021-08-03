Intriguing first sight...did chances no harm...shaky display - Portsmouth ratings as host of triallists and new signings feature in Bournemouth victory
The ratings are in from tonight’s clash with Bournemouth under-21s. Here’s how the mix of triallists, first-teamers and academy youngsters got on.
Dan Gyollai - Confident first-half showing from Posk keeper with distribution catching eye 7
Callum Johnson - Improved after the break and had a couple of strong runs 6
Triallist defender - Appeared at Chelsea last week and didn’t shine as much 6
Ludwig Francilette - Giant French defender who left Newcastle this summer. Played against Chelsea and withdrawn at break on this occasion without increasing his chances of earning a deal 6
Connor Ogilvie - Got 75 minutes under his belt and produced a competent display following arrival after leaving Gillingham this summer 6
Layton Ndukwu - Intriguingly utilised in a holding midfield role despite usually operating on the wing and in an attacking role. Looked comfortable 7
Triallist midfielder - Looked comfortable on the ball and assured. Broke things up well and some tidy passing caught the eye 7
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild - Absolute rocket of a finish to decide the game in a busy display. Missed a decent chance for a second but did his chances of being involved Saturday no harm 7
Michael Jacobs - Played within himself but again showed plenty of bright moments. Clearly Pompey’s best player on display 7
Renedi Masampu - Didn’t help his cause with a shaky display in which he missed a clear chance and wasted the ball - 5
George Hirst - Intriguing first sight of new man. Led the line well, brought others into player, decent distribution and grabbed an assist. Mobile for a big man, too 7
Keeper triallist - Quiet half but communicated with defence and stayed alert - 6
Izzy Kaba - Youngster looked composed and secure in the second half - 6
Harry Jewitt-White - Hard to catch eye as pace slowed but looked more than comfortable - 6
Dan Gifford - Thrown up front and put himself about with non-stop effort - 6
Triallist midfielder - Very young triallist found it tought to get a foothold - 6
Harvey Hughes - Came on for Ogilvie and didn’t put a foot wrong - 6