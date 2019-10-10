It’s hardly surprising – but not one Pompey player is in the current League One team of the season – according to WhoScored.com.

The dedicated team of football analysts have this season been providing full statistical coverage of the third tier, with player performance ratings now available throughout the division.

And they've managed to compile a League One team of the season to date which comprises not a single Blues player.

That’s understandable given Kenny Jackett’s side’s below-par start to the campaign.

Pompey currently sit 16th in the table, with 12 points from their nine matches played.

It leaves them 15 points behind league leaders Ipswich and seven adrift of Sunderland, who currently occupy the last play-off place.

The Blues, of course, have three games in hand on many of the division's sides, following a series of game cancellations.

However, three League defeats already this term suggests that the Fratton Park outfit are struggling to produce the promotion-contending form of last season – form that saw both Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe named in the PFA League One Team of the Year.

John Marquis was also included in that outstanding line-up, following his heroics for Doncaster Rovers last team.

Yet as one of eight new players brought to Fratton Park during the summer, Marquis (6.60) isn’t high enough up the Whoscored.com ratings to make their current best team.

Instead, it’s Peterborough’s Ivan Toney (7.82) and Bristol Rover’s Jonson Clarke-Harris (7.49) who lead the line in a 4-4-2 formation, with nine and seven goals this term to date respectively.

Oxford would currently boss the midfield area, with James Henry (7.17), Cameron Brannagan (7.67) and Tariqe Fosu-Henry (7.28) all selected, along with Posh’s James Maddison (7.35).

Meanwhile, in defence, Ipswich’s impressive rearguard record of five goals conceded in 11 games would see them recognised, with Kane Vincent-Young (7.62), Luke Woolfenden (7.48) and Luke Chambers (7.54) all getting the call.

Wycombe’s Joe Jacobson (7.58) would make up the back four, with Rotherham keeper Daniel Iversen (6.94) getting the nod to start in goal.

According to the Whoscored.com stats, James Bolton is Pompey’s top-performer in League One so far with a rating of 7.09.

Marcus Harness is second (7.06), with Ben Close (6.92), Tom Naylor (6.91) and Ronan Curtis (6.91) making up the top five.