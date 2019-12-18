Have your say

Ipswich have been handed a fitness boost ahead of their trip to Pompey on Saturday.

Skipper Luke Chambers is back in training after recovering from a neck problem and the Tractor Boys are hopeful he’ll be fit to feature at Fratton Park.

The former Nottingham Forest defender has missed his side's past five games.

Manager Paul Lambert told Ipswich’s website: ‘He trained the last few days, so hopefully, he’ll be okay so we’ll have to wait and see.’

Janoi Donacien has recovered from a virus which forced him to miss the Tractor Boys’ 2-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Former West Ham striker Freddie Sears is also on the comeback trail after turning out for Ipswich’s under-23s in a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Monday.

However, the visitors will be without Danny Rowe on the south coast, who’s sidelined with a knee setback.