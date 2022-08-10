Ipswich loanee delivers exciting verdict over new-look relationship with Portsmouth strike partner Colby Bishop

The 28-year-old was also full of admiration for young Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett, who started alongside the former AFC Wimbledon man up front in Pompey’s 3-0 win over Cardiff.

Danny Cowley has so far favoured the combination of Pigott and the former Accrington striker as his preferred choice in the league, with both starting in the Blues’ opening two League One games this season.

Indeed, their first competitive outing together saw the Ipswich loanee pick out the 26-year-old who headed in the Fratton Park outift’s third goal during their 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day.

Although Saturday’s draw against Lincoln saw the duo draw a blank, Pigott believes he’s forming a good relationship on-and-off the pitch with his new partner but understands it can take time to fully blend together.

He told The News: ‘Me and Colby are forming a good relationship, we just need time to blend those relationships together.

‘When you’re playing Tuesday and Saturday games, it’s quite hard to form those relationships in training but ultimately, getting it done on the pitch is when you really find out what they’re like. It’s just building all the time.

‘It’s a good partnership because I’m quite tall but I don’t really play like that but we’ve got a really good relationship off the pitch as well which helps.

‘Having three strikers with good pedigree for this level will only benefit us.’

Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup triumph saw Pigott partner young Spurs loanee Scarlett for the first 62 minutes of the first round tie.

The 28-year-old was full of admiration for the 18-year-old and even joked that he’s learned off the England under-19s international since his arrival at the end of July.

He continued: ‘I’ve been able to learn off him (Scarlett) but it’s probably been the other way around, I’m probably learning off him.