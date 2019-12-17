Ipswich midfielder's admission about their poor form ahead of trip to Portsmouth

Cole Skuse insists Ipswich will soon be over their blip as they prepare to travel to Pompey on Saturday.

After going unbeaten in their opening 11 League One matches, the Tractor Boys have suffered a drop in form in recent weeks.

Paul Lambert’s side’s 2-1 loss to Bristol Rovers last weekend stretched their winless streak to seven games in all competitions.

Although they’re still second in the table, they’ve surrendered top spot to Wycombe, while the rest of the promotion chasers have closed the gap.

Pompey are too looking to bounce back to winning ways after their lacklustre 4-1 loss at Accrington Stanley.

But Kenny Jackett’s side had recorded a 10-match unbeaten run before that and have still to be defeated at PO4 in the third tier.

However, Skuse feels the Tractor Boys can quickly turn their fortunes around.

He told the Ipswich Star: ‘It's a frustrating one because it was a big game for us.

‘We're going through a little blip, which all teams go through. We're not hiding from that. We're going to front it up.

‘We need to turn it around as quickly as we can. It will turn for us.

‘We're still trying to take positives from a negative situation. Granted we've just lost at home to a team in and around us, but we've still got a game in hand.

‘We're still in second place and we're still in December. No league is ever won in December.

‘I’m not suddenly thinking we're in a false position and it was a false dawn. We've earned our place in the league. Huge credit to the lads for turning around the mentality we had last season.

‘We're a huge club and we're there to be shot at. Everybody wants to come to Ipswich and beat Ipswich. We can't cower away from that. You've got to be bold.’