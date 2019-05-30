Have your say

Kenny Jackett aims to bring a striker to Fratton Park this summer.

The Pompey boss wants to strengthen his number-nine options ahead of his side’s renewed League One promotion push next season.

Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman are the only marksman currently at Fratton Park.

Omar Bogle and James Vaughan returned to respective parent clubs Cardiff and Wigan after the play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

Jackett is considering a reunion with Bogle, though, after he scored four goals in 14 appearances at PO4.

However, the manager remains an admirer of Ipswich’s Ellis Harrison and is targeting a third swoop.

The Fratton faithful will have their opinion on who they’d rather arrive.

So we've used Wyscot – the professional platform for people working in the football industry – to see how their statistics compare.

If its an out-and-out goalscorer Jackett is after then Bogle would be the man to bring to Fratton Park.

He brags an expected goal ratio of 0.43 per 90 minutes throughout his career. He displayed his prowess in the final third on the south coast at times, only to be hampered by various setbacks.

That’s 0.06 greater than Harrison, whose shot-on-target accuracy (40.7 per cent) also places him behind the former Wigan Athletic man (43.7 per cent).

Bogle's short passing accuracy (73 per cent) and long passing success rate (58.7 per cent) also comes out on top of Harrison’s at (69.8 per cent and 51.6 per cent respectively).

In terms of dribbles coming off, Bogle also proves stronger in that area, with a percentage of 70.7 opposed to Harrison’s 66.

However, if Jackett wants a player who’s more suited to winning the ball when leading the line then the Tractor Boys forward would be the candidate.

Harrison wins 35.3 per cent of his duels, one more than Bogle.

Aerially the ex-Bristol Rovers ace proves stronger as well, coming out on top of 39.9 per cent of his battles compared to Bogle's 37.9.

Harrison also seemingly pulls off into wider areas more frequently, with his 25.5 per cent of crosses finding their intended target opposed to his counter parts 14.5 per cent.

And in terms of interceptions, Harrison averages 2.5 per 90 minutes compared to Bogle’s 1.82.