Ipswich Town swoop for former Portsmouth target as ex-Liverpool man goes to Oxford United from Championship, plus Rotherham United news

Boss Cooks up Walton dealChristian Walton has become Ipswich’s 17th signing of the summer.And Paul Cook is set to make Bersant Celina his 18th arrival of a massive summer overhaul at Portman Road.Keeper Walton arrives on loan for the season from Brighton, with the former Pompey target previously working with Cook at Wigan.

SUBSCRIBE today for the latest Pompey updatesWalton told Ipswich’s official site: ‘I’m really pleased to be here.‘I’ve not met the lads yet but I’m looking forward to working with the group.‘The gaffer has put together a strong squad and I have good experience at this level so I’m hoping I can bring that to the challenge.’Cook added: ‘I know Christian very well.‘He’s a commanding goalkeeper, a great lad and he’s got experience at Championship and League One level. I’m absolutely delighted that we have acquired him.’Celina spent time with Ipswich in the 2017-18 season and is set to join from French side Dijon.

Herbie goes to Oxford

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Herbie Kane has joined Oxford on loan for the season.The former Liverpool man joins from Championship side Barnsley to bolster Karl Robinson side’s midfield options.‘We believe he will strengthen us in a really key area of the pitch,’ Robinson said:Kane believes he will be suited to U’s brand of football.He added ‘I know they like to play football, you could certainly see that on Saturday, so hopefully that suits my game.‘The gaffer spoke really well about the way the whole club is building here and I can't wait to play my part in that.’

Posh out to spend dosh

Peterborough have made a £700,000 bid for Rotherham’s Dan Barlaser, according to reports.The 24-year-old, who has made 74 appearances in two years at the New York Stadium, is wanted by the Championship side according to Football League World.

Robins swoop for striker

Christian Walton (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Swansea City’s Kyle Joseph is set to move to Cheltenham Town.The 19-year-old recently rejected the chance to join Preston North End, but is now set to move to League One.Joseph left Wigan this summer before moving to the Liberty Stadium.A host of clubs including Celtic, Rangers, Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur were all said to be interested in the front man.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.