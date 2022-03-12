Ipswich 0-0 Portsmouth LIVE: Hosts get the game underway at a rocking Portman Road

Pompey travel to Ipswich today in the hope of extending their unbeaten run to eight matches.

By Pepe Lacey
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 1:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th March 2022, 3:03 pm

Standing in their way is a resurgent Tractor Boys, who are also enjoying an eight-game streak without loss.

And with Kieran McKenna’s side sitting one place above the Blues, the outcome of today’s clash could prove pivotal in the play-off race.

Follow the match with us for updates as they happen.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pompey travel to Ipswich today in League One

LIVE: Ipswich v Pompey

Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:14

  • Two changes for Pompey as Aiden O’Brien and Ryan Tunnicliffe come in for Tyler Walker and Joe Morrell.
  • Blues looking to extend unbeaten run to eight games
  • Danny Cowley’s side could close the gap to the top-six to two points
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:14

11'

Ipswich have a corner after Wes Burns’ cross is deflected off Robertson.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:12

10'

Game gets back underway after a brief stoppage due to an injury to an Ipswich player.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:10

8'

After a scramble in the Pompey box, Conor Chaplin’s shot is hit wide.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:09

6'

Bazunu’s goal kick finds Ogilvie, who after a great touch, can’t quite release O’Brien but the Blues win a throw-in.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:07

5'

First shot of the game is by Ipswich’s Celina who fires wide.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:06

4’

Ipswich have started the best in the opening four minutes. Pompey have failed to get going so far.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:05

2'

Bright start from Ipswich who win a free kick just inside the Pompey half, which is taken quickly and cleared for a throw in.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:03

We’re underway

Ipswich get the game underway at Portman Road.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 14:59

Here come the teams

The teams are out at a rocking Portman Road.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 14:56

Five minutes to go!

The sold out away end filled with 2,000 Pompey fans are making all the noise with just over five minutes to go until kick-off.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PortsmouthIpswichPompeyBlues