Ipswich 0-0 Portsmouth LIVE: Hosts get the game underway at a rocking Portman Road
Pompey travel to Ipswich today in the hope of extending their unbeaten run to eight matches.
Standing in their way is a resurgent Tractor Boys, who are also enjoying an eight-game streak without loss.
And with Kieran McKenna’s side sitting one place above the Blues, the outcome of today’s clash could prove pivotal in the play-off race.
Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:14
- Two changes for Pompey as Aiden O’Brien and Ryan Tunnicliffe come in for Tyler Walker and Joe Morrell.
- Blues looking to extend unbeaten run to eight games
- Danny Cowley’s side could close the gap to the top-six to two points
Ipswich have a corner after Wes Burns’ cross is deflected off Robertson.
Game gets back underway after a brief stoppage due to an injury to an Ipswich player.
After a scramble in the Pompey box, Conor Chaplin’s shot is hit wide.
Bazunu’s goal kick finds Ogilvie, who after a great touch, can’t quite release O’Brien but the Blues win a throw-in.
First shot of the game is by Ipswich’s Celina who fires wide.
Ipswich have started the best in the opening four minutes. Pompey have failed to get going so far.
Bright start from Ipswich who win a free kick just inside the Pompey half, which is taken quickly and cleared for a throw in.
We’re underway
Ipswich get the game underway at Portman Road.
Here come the teams
The teams are out at a rocking Portman Road.
Five minutes to go!
The sold out away end filled with 2,000 Pompey fans are making all the noise with just over five minutes to go until kick-off.