The former Blues loanee has been ruled out of the top-of-the-table game with a fractured foot.

The 21-year-old picked up the injury while coming on as an 81st-minute substitute during the Tractor Boys’ 2-1 defeat at Plymouth last time out.

Ahadme has featured three times for Kieran McKenna’s side following his surprise deadline day move from Burton for an undisclosed fee.

And despite each of those run-outs coming from the bench, the Ipswich boss believes the former Pompey triallist’s absence represents a blow, with McKenna considering the forward an important player moving forward.

‘Unfortunately Gassan Ahadme picked up a small fracture in his foot around the Plymouth game, so he’s currently in a boot and on crutches,’ said the Northern Irishman.

‘Thankfully it’s a very, very small fracture but he’s going to need some time off-loading the foot and is going to be out for a while.

‘Obviously, very disappointing for him as he was just settling into the team.

Gassan Ahadme suffered a fractured foot in Ipswich's defeat to Plymouth last weekend.

‘Disappointing for the squad because he was an addition for us and was going to be an important player and I’m sure will have a part to play again.

‘And it adds to a few others that we have at the moment, all in a very similar pattern of innocuous bone injuries which are hard to predict and hard to avoid.’

Former Norwich youngster Ahadme joined Pompey on a season-long loan in the summer of 2021 following a successful trial.

However, he was unable to replicate his pre-season form in competitive games and saw his stint at Fratton Park cut short last January after 10 outings and one goal by Danny Cowley, who was desperate to breathe fresh life into his attacking options.

He immediately moved to Burton on a permanent deal, scoring eight goals in 22 appearances for the Brewers, before moving to Portman Road.

The forward joins Panutche Camara (groin), Sone Aluko (knee), Cameron Burgess (facial surgery) and Greg Leigh (leg fracture) in the Ipswich treatment room.