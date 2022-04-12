Danny Cowley has elected to make five changes for tonight’s meeting following the Blues’ disappointing 1-0 defeat to Cheltenham on Saturday.

Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Tyler Walker and Aiden O’Brien all drop to the bench, while Clark Robertson, Louis Thompson, Joe Morrell, George Hirst and Michael Jacobs come into the starting XI.

With the team news in, Pompey fans have taken to social media to give their verdict.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@StevePFC1: Curtis out! Glad Williams isn’t starting though.

@JamesRobertst79: Is five his lucky number….. always makes five changes!

@MarkRoser9: Agree with most of the five changes but would have O'Brien ahead of Curtis!

Joe Morrell is one of five changes made by Danny Cowley against Rotherham.

@wellsa1970: Team that should play now it's all too late. Walker shouldn't even make the bench.

@1richiebarnes: Harness, again, who’s been useless since 2022 started..!

At least Jacobs is on to play-make and teach Harness and Curtis a thing or two..!

@CanadaPompey: Better than Saturday at least, but would have started O’Brien over Curtis any day with a Y in it.

@JoshuaJ97942835: Would get Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness out and put Romeo and Aiden O’Brien in.

Curtis and harness have been awful!

@Declan2667: So happy I saved myself a train ticket.

@MichaelConnor27: Could've done with this on Saturday.

@DanLewis1999: Back to four at the back then.