Is it a case of déjà vu for Sheffield Wednesday's George Byers as he prepares for Portsmouth reunion?

So Owls fans will know exactly how Blues supporters felt as they watched the talented midfielder fail to live up to expectations during a frustrating loan spell on the south coast last season.

Maybe a few can use tonight’s meeting at Fratton Park to compare notes on the subject.

After all, the 25-year-old was signed by both clubs with one thing in mind – promotion.

But, at present, it looks possible that neither prophecy will be fulfilled, with Wednesday currently sitting eighth in League One and still to make their own impact on the division this term.

But why, considering Byers’ undoubted talent? A skillset which Danny Cowley believes is ‘above League One’.

Well, no doubt a lengthy injury prior to his Pompey switch played a part in his lack of progress here.

Before moving to Fratton Park for the second half of the season, the Scot has made just one appearance for parent club Swansea that term and was playing catch-up from the start.

George Byers has failed to make an impact at Sheffield Wednesday, making just eight appearances this season. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

And it seems like injury is also playing a part at current club Wednesday, whom he joined on a permanent deal in August.

Byers had a difficult start to his Owls career as manager Darren Moore constantly tinkered with his squad during the early knockings of the campaign.

But his time at Hillsborough has largely been affected by a groin injury that has kept him out of the side for nearly two months.

That’s restricted the midfielder to just eight appearances for the Owls, five of which have come in League One.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old has missed 11 games during his time on the sidelines, but scored on his return to the team in Wednesday’s 4-0 Papa John’s Trophy win against Harrogate Town last month.

Since then, though, the ex-Blues loanee has only managed to start one game in the division with the other fixtures spent on the bench.

It’s something very similar to his short-lived Fratton Park experience, where there’s no denying that he failed to match expectations and never managed to make a telling impact.

Byers still has time on his hands to impress his new critics after penning a two-year deal at Hillsborough.

It will also be interesting to see if he features tonight during Wednesday’s trip to the south coast.

Pompey fans, however, a have a tendency to highlight certain ex-players’ PO4 shortcoming upon reunions.

That can sometimes be harsh – but the fact remains, Byers made just 14 Blues appearances, four of which were starts, and failed to deliver what he was brought in to achieve and that was promotion.

