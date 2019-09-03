Is this the best Portsmouth line-up now the transfer window has closed - four newboys in the starting XI?
Pompey made eight signings during the summer transfer window.
Kenny Jackett opted not to make any deadline-day swoops, with John Marquis the last arrival through the door on July 31. We’ve had a look at what the Blues’ strongest starting line-up and bench could be (not including long-term casualty Jack Whatmough) before the window again opens on January 1, 2020.
1. GK: Craig MacGillivray
The Scot has been top class since arriving last summer and deservedly got a maiden international call-up