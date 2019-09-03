Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

Is this the best Portsmouth line-up now the transfer window has closed - four newboys in the starting XI?

Pompey made eight signings during the summer transfer window.

Kenny Jackett opted not to make any deadline-day swoops, with John Marquis the last arrival through the door on July 31. We’ve had a look at what the Blues’ strongest starting line-up and bench could be (not including long-term casualty Jack Whatmough) before the window again opens on January 1, 2020. 

The Scot has been top class since arriving last summer and deservedly got a maiden international call-up

1. GK: Craig MacGillivray

Bolton's been troubled by injuries since his arrival on a free from Shrewsbury but is set to make his return against Crawley tonight

2. RB: James Bolton

Kenny Jackett was a long-time admirer of the defender and got his man on a free from Blackburn. The former MK Dons man has started his Pompey career impressively

3. CB: Paul Downing

Hardly put a foot wrong so far and did superbly playing as a makeshift right-back in recent games

4. CB: Christian Burgess

