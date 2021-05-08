Is this the Portsmouth team that can secure a League One play-off place against Accrington?
Pompey’s ambitions for the 2020-21 season boil down to the final game of the campaign.
The Blues head into the last fixture of the term in the driving seat as they bid to secure the last League One play-off spot up for grabs.
Accrington visit Fratton Park tomorrow and a win for Danny Cowley’s side will ensure they finish in the top six and still have a chance at promotion.
Cowley has to get his team selection spot on if Pompey are to defeat a Stanley side who aren’t rolling over despite already securing a mid-table finish.
The Blues were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw at the Wham Stadium only two matches ago and know they’re in for a tough test.
Pompey welcome back Jack Whatmough from a four-match suspension but restoring him to the side means changing a winning team from last Saturday’s 3-1 success at AFC Wimbledon.
Here’s the starting XI and bench we think Cowley will go with...