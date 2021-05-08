The Blues head into the last fixture of the term in the driving seat as they bid to secure the last League One play-off spot up for grabs.

Accrington visit Fratton Park tomorrow and a win for Danny Cowley’s side will ensure they finish in the top six and still have a chance at promotion.

Cowley has to get his team selection spot on if Pompey are to defeat a Stanley side who aren’t rolling over despite already securing a mid-table finish.

The Blues were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw at the Wham Stadium only two matches ago and know they’re in for a tough test.

Pompey welcome back Jack Whatmough from a four-match suspension but restoring him to the side means changing a winning team from last Saturday’s 3-1 success at AFC Wimbledon.

Here’s the starting XI and bench we think Cowley will go with...

1. Goalkeeper - Craig MacGillivray Been one of Pompey's players of the season and needs to put in another big performance.

2. Right-back - Callum Johnson Another who's been consistent throughout the campaign and made the right-back slot his own.

3. Centre-back - Jack Whatmough Back from suspension - and expected to be back in the starting XI. Whatmough's the Blues' best defender and required for a pivotal game.

4. Centre-back - Sean Raggett Danny Cowley has somewhat of a headache whether to go with Raggett or Paul Downing. Given the former's started every league game so far, he's likely to get the nod.