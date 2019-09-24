Danny Mills has had a pop at the Pompey v Southampton rivalry by claiming it would be on ‘page seven or eight’ of world derbies.

The former England international, turned pundit, ridiculed the fixture by saying: ‘It’s a nice little derby down in Hampshire’.

His comments were made on talkSPORT’s The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast with Danny Mills this morning.

Throughout a clip posted by talkSPORT on Twitter, presenter Brazil defends the rivalry between both clubs and at one point offers to give the former Manchester City defender a history lesson on the origins of the antagonism that exists between both sets of supporters and even the cities.

Brazil said: ‘This goes back, this is history about the dockers and strikes and stuff like that, you have to go back.’

But Mills was having none of it.

Former England defender Danny Mills Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

He said: ‘When you look at some of the big derbies around the world – Glasgow, you think maybe derbies in Istanbul, even Rome, and then you go: “Hampshire?”

‘It doesn’t stand out, does it, as one of the nastiest?

‘It’s a nice little derby down in Hampshire!’

He adds: ‘I get it’s a big derby in Hampshire, but if you’re a football fan and you’re thinking: “right, I’m going to go to some of the biggest derbies around the world”, where on the list does Portsmouth Southampton come?

‘I’d suggest on at least page seven.

‘If I’m going round the world, it’s way down, it’s page seven or eight before you get to Pompey Southampton.’

Once again, Brazil interjects by saying: ‘Well, if you’re going round the world by cruise, you go to Southampton and they’ll tell you about it.’

Yet not won over by the argument put to him, Mills says: ‘No, I’m not having it’.

Pompey play host to Southampton tonight in the third round of the Carabao Cup – a game that is a sell-out.

It’s the first meeting between the two sides since 2012.

Speaking to The News ahead of the match, assistant chief constable Scott Chilton said tonight’s game would be the ‘biggest football policing operation’ in Hampshire.

