Christian Burgess has featured for Pompey on the opening day in each of the past five seasons.

But it’s the first Fratton Park league game the central defender truly savours, as he relishes the prospect of Saturday’s Tranmere visit.

The long-serving Christian Burgess has featured in each of Pompey's last five season openers. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

The League One campaign kicked off with defeat at Shrewsbury, followed by midweek progress in the Carabao Cup on home territory at the expense of Birmingham.

Burgess featured in both, taking his Blues tally to 167 appearances and eight goals since his June 2015 arrival.

Yet the fixture he really cherishes is the annual league curtain-raiser in front of the Fratton faithful.

The 27-year-old said: ‘Fratton is always amazing at the start of the season, everybody is so optimistic and the atmosphere is electric.

‘I’m excited to get back there in front of a full house.

‘My first was against Dagenham & Redbridge five seasons ago, that was a brilliant day, we had a whole new squad and you are never sure what to expect.

‘There haven’t been as many changes as that to our squad over the summer, but we'll be eager to get off to a good start in front of our own fans – and get everybody up for what is hopefully a successful season.

‘The gaffer has built a good squad, you just have to take your chance when it comes and try to hold onto that place.

‘There are some good additions to the squad this year – and as soon as we gel you should see some good football.’