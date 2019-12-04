It's six of the best for Portsmouth as Kenny Jackett eyes extending winning streak against Peterborough

Have your say

Kenny Jackett is eyeing extending yet another lengthy winning streak as his Pompey side ramp up momentum.

The Blues’ 2-1 Leasing.com Trophy success over Northampton last night made it six-straight triumphs in all competitions.

In-form Pompey's players celebrate Marcus Harness' winner over Northampton for a sixth-straight victory. Picture: Sean Ryan

Jackett has made a habit of registering long victory spells during his two-and-a-half year Fratton Park reign.

His team last season twice equalled the club record of eight-consecutive wins – from November to December 2018 and then March to April 2019.

Pompey have the opportunity of reaching seven for this term when third-placed Peterborough visit on Saturday.

And Jackett is keen to add to their present heartening progress.

He said: ‘Long may it continue, Saturday is a big game and we are really looking forward to that and are focused.

‘We are in a period with Rotherham, Peterborough and Ipswich game, they're big players in League One and we have them at home, so our focus is on that.

‘As a group, we showed a good attitude against Northampton and that’s a big thing.

‘Last night will help our confidence and we will have to keep looking forward. You have to earn confidence and in the end nothing beats hard work, you have to graft at it.

‘We think, in terms of the squad, there is some balance, some attitude in the group, and some determination, which you do need to be successful.

‘And we’ll be looking to continue winning matches.’

Since November 5, in all competitions Pompey have beaten Southend, Harrogate, Rochdale, Rotherham, Altrincham and now Northampton.