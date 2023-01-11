Pompey are positioned nine points adrift of sixth place, and have played fewer games than anyone in League One this season.

Indeed, they possess at least three matches in hand on eight of the top 12 clubs, an encouraging statistic which has been enthusiastically brandished for most of the season.

However, their campaign has unravelled with alarming speed, exposing the shocking frailties of a squad which once occupied top spot.

Following a 2-1 triumph over Peterborough at Fratton Park on September 3, Danny Cowley’s men shared leadership with Ipswich, albeit separated by one goal in the Tractor Boys’ favour.

Today they reside in 13th place – 26 points off current leaders Plymouth.

Over the last four months, Pompey have registered just two league wins. These arrived at Burton and Forest Green, who presently occupy two of the bottom three places.

Putting that into context, they have amassed 14 points from 45 on offer over a 15-game league period.

Caretaker boss Simon Bassey has swiftly learnt the difficulty of resolving long-standing Pompey problems. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

This from a club which increased its playing budget in the last transfer window to secure Josh Koroma on a season-long loan from Huddersfield.

The truth is, while it can be argued owners Tornante should be handing their manager greater financial power, Cowley enjoyed a bigger budget than predecessors Paul Cook and Kenny Jackett.

In mitigation, the former head coach barely benefited from the Eisners’ policy of being able to spend what you earn, in terms of transfer fees received.

Jackett was able to cash in on Jamal Lowe, Matt Clarke, Anton Walkes, Conor Chaplin and a sell-on for Adam Webster – Cowley had solely Marcus Harness.

Still, the assembling of the current squad largely earned applause upon the culmination of the last transfer window, obviously not armed with hindsight.

Since then, Joe Pigott and Koroma have been tremendously disappointing loans, while the talented Dane Scarlett’s form has plummeted since the highs of Ipswich in the Papa Johns Trophy in November.

Nobody now mentions Colby Bishop’s magic hat, despite somehow netting 14 times from appalling service, Owen Dale looks the part yet has struggled for goals and assists, and some of the Fratton faithful have never taken to Josh Griffiths for whatever reason.

Meanwhile, Tom Lowery and Joe Rafferty have been long-time injury absences, both of which having broken down on the training pitch following comebacks.

Apart from conceding cheap goals, with Bolton’s winner on Tuesday night the latest infuriating example, Pompey’s chief issue is a glaring absence of creativity.

They have netted 10 times in the last 13 outings in League One and barely mustered up many other opportunities to add to that pitiful tally.

John Marquis was rightly criticised for his profligacy, especially towards the end of a frustrating Fratton Park spell, yet this current group haven’t enjoyed the sheer number of chances to miss.

At Bolton, caretaker boss Simon Bassey operated with a 4-2-3-1, consisting of Ronan Curtis, Scarlett, Pigott and Koroma as their attacking starters.

It took substitute Reeco Hackett to truly test Bolton’s keeper with a shot in the 89th minute which James Trafford saved low down.

Make no mistake, Hackett also frustrates, still struggling for consistency at the age of 25 with 66 Pompey appearances to his name, while Curtis is unrecognisable from his opening two years at Fratton, with Cowley never getting the best out of him.

Whether it’s Liam Manning, Ian Foster, Chris Wilder or whoever as Pompey’s next head coach, they inherit a squad in dreadful form, short of confidence and bereft of creativity.

