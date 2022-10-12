Mottoh put a flourish on the 5-2 Hampshire Senior Cup romp, as he bagged the late finish to send the home fans happy at Fratton Park.

The under-18 talent arrived at PO4 after a successful trial in March and has made a quick impression with his attacking quality.

That reached new levels as he fired home Denver Hume’s cross in stoppage time after earlier hitting the woodwork, after coming on as a 77th-minute substitute.

Mottoh paid tribute to Pompey boss Danny Cowley and academy lead professional development phase coach Zesh Rehamn, as he delivered an ‘electric’ moment in front of the Fratton End.

He told Pompey’s official site: ‘It was totally crazy – I’ve never experienced a moment as electric as that.

‘As soon as the ball went into the net, I looked up and everyone in the stands was just going absolutely wild.

‘I have to give a big shout to Danny (Cowley), Zesh (Rehman) and all the coaching staff who gave me this opportunity.

‘There was an earlier chance, but I had forget about the miss. It happens and I just needed to get myself into the box again.

‘It was a great experience for me to play alongside so many good players and they help all of the academy boys.

‘We’re young, but whenever we come in to train alongside them, they make us feel really welcome and comfortable.

‘It was a good night for the academy, with Josh (Dockerill) and Adam starting and me, Brian (Quarm), Harvey (Laidlaw) and Dan (Murray) coming off the bench.

‘Hopefully there will be more opportunities in the competition this season so we can show what we can do.’

