Have your say

Pompey fans have been having their say on The News’ Pompey Facebook page on Louis Dennis’ future and the 11-0 romp over UCD. Here’s a selection of those views.

Would be absolutely criminal not to give him a chance in first team.

Adrian Woolley

Got to keep Louis Dennis

Rory O’Connor

Until we give him a run in the league we’ll never know.

Dave Clarke

Keep him! As good as a new signing

Adrian Timms

We saw how good he was in the Checkatrade Trophy last season. So I’m so pleased he not only scored, but had two assists as well! Well done lads pup ppu

Mel Clarke

Said this after the Arsenal and Spurs Checkatrade games, he ran them games and his touch is unreal!

Deserves a shot in our first team would rather him behind Harrison than Pitman if he plays him no10 role.

Ben Stewart

Perfect start to a pre season tour. Kick on lads and well played.

Damian Dicker

We have almost 22 strong players which is great.

Daniel Quilter

Jesus Christ what a result against a massive team the players and manager must be jubliant with that result.

Wish we were playing Championship teams/second European league teams not the Irish ninth division.

George Andrew Slatcher

Can’t please some people!! It was a workout, nothing more - perfect way to start pre season!

Ryan Cooper

Great win, with no Hawkins to slow the game down, good to see our new striker continue with his Ipswich form.

Paul Lennard

Well done lads PUP.

Mark Goddard

Still a decent result, got to beat what’s in front of you and we haven’t played for six weeks either and have bedded in five of the six new players.

But disagree with saying the Irish league is the equivalent to league 1. I’d say more Conference South/North.

Tom Andrews

Pre-season counts for fitness levels only scores are of little/no relevance.

Darren Hughes

Not many teams score 11 even in friendlies, well done lads great application. C’mon Louis let’s see you breakthrough this season. I’ve been a fan since you arrived.

Roy Enticott

Compiled by Alfie Ryder