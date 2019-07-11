Pompey fans have been having their say on The News’ Pompey Facebook page on Louis Dennis’ future and the 11-0 romp over UCD. Here’s a selection of those views.
Would be absolutely criminal not to give him a chance in first team.
Adrian Woolley
Got to keep Louis Dennis
Rory O’Connor
Until we give him a run in the league we’ll never know.
Dave Clarke
Keep him! As good as a new signing
Adrian Timms
We saw how good he was in the Checkatrade Trophy last season. So I’m so pleased he not only scored, but had two assists as well! Well done lads pup ppu
Mel Clarke
Said this after the Arsenal and Spurs Checkatrade games, he ran them games and his touch is unreal!
Deserves a shot in our first team would rather him behind Harrison than Pitman if he plays him no10 role.
Ben Stewart
Perfect start to a pre season tour. Kick on lads and well played.
Damian Dicker
We have almost 22 strong players which is great.
Daniel Quilter
Jesus Christ what a result against a massive team the players and manager must be jubliant with that result.
Wish we were playing Championship teams/second European league teams not the Irish ninth division.
George Andrew Slatcher
Can’t please some people!! It was a workout, nothing more - perfect way to start pre season!
Ryan Cooper
Great win, with no Hawkins to slow the game down, good to see our new striker continue with his Ipswich form.
Paul Lennard
Well done lads PUP.
Mark Goddard
Still a decent result, got to beat what’s in front of you and we haven’t played for six weeks either and have bedded in five of the six new players.
But disagree with saying the Irish league is the equivalent to league 1. I’d say more Conference South/North.
Tom Andrews
Pre-season counts for fitness levels only scores are of little/no relevance.
Darren Hughes
Not many teams score 11 even in friendlies, well done lads great application. C’mon Louis let’s see you breakthrough this season. I’ve been a fan since you arrived.
Roy Enticott
Compiled by Alfie Ryder