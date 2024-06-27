It's Nike: Pompey's pre-season return finally reveals identity of new kit provider
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has been back to pre-season today, with the League One champions returning to their Hilsea training base following well-deserved time off.
And club photographs show John Moushinho’s men wearing their new training kit for the 2024-25 campaign - with the instantly recognisable motif of Nike adorning it. According to the club website, the sportswear is now on sale - with Nike’s logo on all 15 items of clothing, ranging from training shorts and training jerseys to drill tops.
With Nike’s long-term arrangement up ahead of next season, the club had been in negotiations over securing a new deal, potentially even a replacement.
Chief executive Andy Cullen has been tight-lipped over the identity of the next kit supplier, although told The News earlier this month that an official announcement was expected ‘shortly’.
Regardless, it has long been understood Nike would remain - and so it appears to be the case according to the new range now on sale.
The partnership with Nike began in March 2018 and also consisted of Just Sports as retail partner, overseeing the club shop.
They replaced Sondico as Pompey’s kit supplier from the start of the 2018-19 season, signing a three year deal.
That was extended in May 2021, with another three-year arrangement, and the Blues’ subsequently enjoyed bumper shirt sales during their 2023-24 League One title-winning season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.