Pompey have given a glimpse of their new kit provider next season - and it’s a very familiar name.

It has been back to pre-season today, with the League One champions returning to their Hilsea training base following well-deserved time off.

And club photographs show John Moushinho’s men wearing their new training kit for the 2024-25 campaign - with the instantly recognisable motif of Nike adorning it. According to the club website, the sportswear is now on sale - with Nike’s logo on all 15 items of clothing, ranging from training shorts and training jerseys to drill tops.

With Nike’s long-term arrangement up ahead of next season, the club had been in negotiations over securing a new deal, potentially even a replacement.

Conor Shaughnessy wears Pompey's new training kit for the first day of pre-season. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Chief executive Andy Cullen has been tight-lipped over the identity of the next kit supplier, although told The News earlier this month that an official announcement was expected ‘shortly’.

Regardless, it has long been understood Nike would remain - and so it appears to be the case according to the new range now on sale.

Pompey's new training kit is adorned with Nike. | None

The partnership with Nike began in March 2018 and also consisted of Just Sports as retail partner, overseeing the club shop.

They replaced Sondico as Pompey’s kit supplier from the start of the 2018-19 season, signing a three year deal.