'It's not John Marquis' - Doncaster Rovers fans told Portsmouth forward is not Richie Wellens striker target

That was the clear message passed on to Donny fans ahead of the Pompey front man’s return to the Keepmoat on Saturday.

Wellens is keen to add greater fire power to his ranks with just one goal recorded by his team from their five games to date this season – including the goalless draw against the Blues.

That search depends on former Pompey forward Omar Bogle leaving.

But a so-called ‘renowned League One striker’ is ready and waiting to join once the green light is given.

That’s led to much speculation on the identity of the front man in question, with some Rovers fans bringing Marquis’ name up.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful spell at the Keepmoat, registering 67 goals in 153 appearances for the club.

That led to a big-money move to Fratton Park in 2019.

Pompey striker John Marquis had a frustrating return to Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

But Marquis has struggled to hit those heights on the south coast, with his 25 league goals from 78 outings yet to deliver the Championship football that the Fratton faithful crave.

Blues boss Danny Cowley remains interested on adding to his own striking options.

Meanwhile, the Blues future of Ellis Harrison remains in doubt.

But any hope Doncaster fans had of Marquis returning to south Yorkshire to set up a dream reunion have been knocked back by the editor of our sister paper The Doncaster Free Press.

Addressing the subject of whom Wellens has waiting in the wings on Twitter, our college Liam Holden simply said: ‘It’s not John Marquis’.

Unfortunately, Marquis failed to score on his Keepmoat return as the game finished goalless.

He had a point-blank header saved by home keeper Pontus Dahlberg in the second half and was replaced by George Hirst after 74 minutes – the fifth time he has been substituted this season.