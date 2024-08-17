Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘I don’t know what he’s actually thinking!’ That was the verdict from the Sky Sports studio after Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski was sent off in the first half of the Hatters’ game against Pompey today.

Meanwhile, to add salt to the wound, the 31-year-old shot-stopper was then labelled ‘stupid’ following the incident that reduced Rob Edwards’ side to 10 men in the 31st minute of the game at Fratton Park.

The remarks came from former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie and resident referee Mike Dean as they commented on Kaminski’s dismissal. The Belgian, who was booked just two minutes prior for time-wasting, got his marching orders from match official John Busby after he rushed out of his box to bring down Paddy Lane. If that wasn’t enough, he then upended Conor Ogilvie as the Blues left-back attempted to loft the ball into the now unguarded Luton net.

The sequence of events made Kaminski’s dismissal a foregone conclusion.

It was also only a matter of time before his actions drew ridicule from the Sky Sports team, with the 12.30pm kick-off one of the three lunch-time games that they’re broadcasting live.

Watching the incident back, Hendrie said: ‘I don’t know what he’s actually thinking, to be fair, because he’s just been booked moments before for time wasting.

‘It was a long ball over the top, Paddy Lane runs into the space (before being hacked down) and you can see the defenders quite clearly are there to cover him (Kaminski).

‘But it’s rash and it’s his second card, so that’s an early shower, early bath, if you like, and backs against the wall for Luton.’

He added: ‘Does he really need to come out of his goal all that far when the defenders are there?

‘And then the challenge on Ogilvie, straight after, he could have had two yellow cards and a red!’

Giving his verdict, Dean said: ‘I think to be cautioned after 30 minutes for time wasting is a bit harsh on the opening day.

‘The second one, he’s just stupid, he’s just rash. He hasn’t had to come out to make the decision, but he has.’

The game was goalless at the time, with Kaminski’s place in goal taken up by James Shea, as captain Carlton Morris was sacrificed.